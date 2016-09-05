French parliament speaker due in Tehran tomorrow

Ali Ahani said in parallel with the development of political and economic relations between the two countries, we have experienced the activation of parliamentary diplomacy in recent years.

Following the first visit of Head of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi to Paris and a French Senate delegation to Tehran this year and the visit of Speaker of French Senate Gerard Larcher to Tehran last year, Iran’s Parliament Speaker has invited Claude Bartolone to pay an official visit to Tehran on Tuesday.

Bartolone is scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani on Tuesday to discuss the latest bilateral and parliamentary ties as well as regional and international developments, he noted.

Ahani underlined that parliamentary ties between the two countries will play an important role in improving public opinion and prepare the bed for the development and strengthening in other fields.

Bartolone and his accompanying delegation will meet and discuss with Iranian high-ranking officials on bilateral cooperation and transactions regariding the regional developments, terrorism, extremism, and the resolution of regional issues.

LR/3761285