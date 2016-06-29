FM condemns Istanbul airport blast

Bahram Ghasemi, newly-appointed spokesperson, was officially reacting to the blast which killed and wounded innocent civilians, where he offered condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and Turkish government.

“As Foreign Minister Zarif had frequently stated, there is a systematic lack of international resolve to address the vicious phenomenon; extremism and terrorism would not be limited to political and geographical borders,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes cooperation with its neighbors to uproot terrorism,” Ghasemi reiterated Iran’s principled position.

Iran's consulate-general informed that six Iranians which were present at the time of the blast had been reportedly hospitalized, with four of them enjoying modest conditions, one dead of severity of wounds, and one other unnamed Iranian in critical conditions.

On Tuesday night, a suicide blast hit Istanbul Ataturk International Airport. Casualties had been reported to amount to 36 dead and 150 wounded by the time of preparing this report.

