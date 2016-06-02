  1. Politics
Syrian Parl. speaker greets Larijani’s re-election

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Larijani’s Syrian counterpart felicitated the Iranian top MP on the occasion of being re-elected as Iranian parliament speaker in the 10th Parliament.

“Being re-elected as the Speaker of the 10th Parliament, is a re-affirmation of your abilities and qualifications,” said, on Wednesday, the Speaker of the Syrian People's Assembly, Mohammad Jihad al-Laham, in his phone conversation with Ali Larijani, Iranian parliament speaker who won the chair in the second meeting of 10th Parliament on Tuesday.

Jihad al-Laham asserted that Syrian People's Assembly welcomes development of inter-relations with Iran’s new Parliament.

“I firmly believe that the friendly and brotherly ties of two parliaments of Iran and Syria will continue flourishing during the new term of Iranian Parliament, and I hope to see expansion of inter-cooperation with joint efforts,” said Larijani’s Syrian counterpart later in the conversation.

Voicing gratitude for the felicitating call of Jihad al-Laham, Larijani reassured the senior Syrian law-maker that the new Parliament, as the 9th edition did, will support the development of ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic.

 

