National sabre team among top 8

Attended by fencers from 20 countries, the Team World Championships in Sabre discipline kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Monday April 25th.

Comprising Mojtaba Abedini, Ali Pakdaman and Farzad Baher arasbaran, Iran’s national Sabre squad struck an off draw in the Table of 32 round moving directly to the Table of 16 of the tournament.

Lead by Peyman Fakhri, Iranian sabre fencers demonstrated praiseworthy athletic skills and strength and managed to get the better of French rivals 45-41.

Given the precious victory against France, the Iranian outfit was placed among the world’s top eight teams for the first time in history.

On Tuesday, Iran is scheduled to face the US who also struck an off draw in the first round and reached the Table of 8 with only one win.

In case of victory, the Iranian sabre fencers will march to the semifinals and confirming the bronze medal of the competitions.

Some of the world's finest swordsmen and women have come to Rio to test their skills at the Team World Championship underway from April 25th to April 27th, 2016 at Rio de Janeiro’s Carioca Arena 3, the venue in which they will battle for Olympic glory in less than four months’ time.

