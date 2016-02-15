Aleppo governor discusses cooperation UNECEF, WHO

Olabi stressed Aleppo’s keenness to provide all forms of support to facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations, noting the role of (UNICEF) programs for improving education, water and sanitation services.

In turn, Sanjar said that the current plan of the organization in Aleppo for 2016 includes constructing and equipping 150 prefabricated classrooms, maintenance of 60 damaged schools, distributing 55000 school bags, opening 92 kids’ clubs from which around 40000 children benefit this year, working on self-learning project for children in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, preparing wells and providing alternative solutions in cooperation with the governorate to secure drinking water for the locals.

In a relevant context, Olabi discussed during a meeting with Elizabeth Huff, the resident representative of World Health Organization (WHO) in Syria joint cooperation in order to improve the medical services provided to citizens.

Olabi noted the role of the WHO in supporting the efforts of health sector in Syria, affirming Aleppo Governorate’s keenness to provide various medical services.

For her part, Huff said that the aim of the visit to Aleppo is to follow up on the reality and assessing the needs of the province, expressing appreciation for the role played by Aleppo in delivering medical services, medicines and vaccines for the locals.

Huff also expressed the organization’s readiness to provide all medical support in the future.

SANA/MNA