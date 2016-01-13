Iran calls world powers to be committed to N-disarmament

Iran sticks to its principled stance on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Hossein Jaber Ansari said in a meeting with DPRK Ambassador to Tehran Kang Sam Hyon on Wednesday.

They reviewed the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries, in a meeting arranged for the two sides to get familiar with each other.

Pointing to the friendly relations between the two countries, Jaber Ansari reiterated Iran's constant policy of opposition to foreign intervention and use of military threats to destabilize sovereign states.

Underlining Iran’s principled stance of banning the development, production, stockpiling and use of weapons of mass destruction, Hossein Jaber Ansari called for big powers to be committed to the non-proliferation of the nuclear arms.

