3 November 2015 - 10:25

Army Air Force overhaul C130 transport aircraft

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Army Air Force has overhauled (total repair) a C130 transport and cargo aircraft after ten years of grounding solely relying upon domestic capabilities.

The Army Air Force technicians and experts in Shahid Abbas Dowran Airbase achieved a feat of excellence in returning back the huge wide-fuselage C130 to operation after ten years. The achievement came however through 30,000 man hours and joined the Air Force fleet after going through a test flight.

Air Force Second Brig. Gen. Mansour Mohammadi, the commander of the airbase made brief remarks among the staff and commanders; “flight of a plane after ten years of grounding under sanctions was a feat only possible to accomplish by disciplined, committed, and resolved experts and technicians,” he said.

 

