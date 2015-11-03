Army Air Force overhaul C130 transport aircraft

The Army Air Force technicians and experts in Shahid Abbas Dowran Airbase achieved a feat of excellence in returning back the huge wide-fuselage C130 to operation after ten years. The achievement came however through 30,000 man hours and joined the Air Force fleet after going through a test flight.

Air Force Second Brig. Gen. Mansour Mohammadi, the commander of the airbase made brief remarks among the staff and commanders; “flight of a plane after ten years of grounding under sanctions was a feat only possible to accomplish by disciplined, committed, and resolved experts and technicians,” he said.

