Iran U19 volleyball team dramatically defeats Italy

Iran was defeated by Italy in the first (25-17) and second (25-22) sets, but could beat its mighty rival in the third, fourth, and fifth sets (25-20, 25-20 and 15-11).

Rasool Aghchehli, the captain of Iran’s national volleyball team, had a prominent role in this competition by scoring 25 points.

Iran will play its next match against Poland today in the semi-final round of the World Championship. Hosting Argentine and Russia will play the other semi-final game tonight, too. The winners of the two games will hold the final match on Sunday.