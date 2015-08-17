  1. Politics
Rouhani felicitates new Latvian president-elect

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani in a message on Sunday felicitated new Latvian counterpart Raimonds Vējonis on election to the post.

In his message, Rouhani expressed hope that during Vējonis presidency, the ties between Iran and Latvia would further increase.

Rouhani also called for the expansion of ties in all aspects based on mutual understanding and interests.

In his message, Rouhani wished health, success for glory and prosperity of Latvian nation.

Latvia's parliament recently elected Defense Minister Raimonds Vējonis as the Baltic state's new president, making him the 28-member European Union's first Green Party head of state.

