Music exhibit coming to town

The event is to be held at the venue of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the secretary of the festival Abdolhossein Mokhtabad said at a press conference held here on Monday.

He went on to say, “Overall almost 6 million people in this country are working in the field of music and related industries. For example, over 100 people are involved in producing a single music album. One of the aims of the event is to introduce these industries to the public.

“Copyrights and economic issues pertaining to the world of music will also be discussed at the sessions scheduled to take place on the sidelines,” he added.

He continued by expressing his regret over the fact that there are not many proper concert halls in Tehran despite the fact that concerts are now yielding high profits, adding that a sum of almost 20b rials was raised from concerts held last year.

Executive manager of the exhibit Babak Rezaii said that the event will provide an opportunity for music product manufacturers, music book publishers and producers of musical instruments to display their merchandise. Music colleges and studios will be represented and periodicals will be on sale.

As sidelines to the main exhibition there will be live music performances and discussion panels.

During the course of the event several ceremonies will also be held to honor Veteran musicians, Rezaii concluded.

The IIDCYA is located on Hejab St. , Keshavarz Blvd.

