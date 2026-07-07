Qom hosts funeral ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei

The ceremony began early morning with mourners gathering at the holy Jamkaran Mosque before the formal start of the programme.
Crowds advanced along Peyambar Azam Boulevard toward the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh, Qom's most sacred site.
TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei moved to Qom on Tuesday, with tens of thousands of people in attendance.
The ceremony began early morning with mourners gathering at the holy Jamkaran Mosque before the formal start of the programme.
Crowds advanced along Peyambar Azam Boulevard toward the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh, Qom's most sacred site.
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