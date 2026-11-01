  1. Politics
Nov 1, 2026, 9:14 AM

Iran FM Araghchi felicitates Algeria on National Day

Iran FM Araghchi felicitates Algeria on National Day

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has congratulated the Algerian government and nation on the 72nd anniversary of the country’s National Day.

In a congratulatory message issued to Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Sunday, Iran's top diplomat wished evermore success, prosperity and well-being for the Algerian government and nation.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope that Iran and Algeria, by maintaining an active and constructive approach in supporting the cause of justice, would strengthen and enhance their joint efforts to further expand cooperation and interaction at bilateral, regional and international levels.

MNA

News ID 249060
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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