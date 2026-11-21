The 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence is surrounded by existential threats and dangers, the statement maintained.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

The independence whose 83rd anniversary the Lebanese are commemorating today is surrounded by dangers and threats that strike at its very existence and meaning from every direction. This makes it imperative for all Lebanese, regardless of their sectarian or religious affiliations, to unite under the banner of national consensus and reclaim the true meaning of belonging to their homeland, along with the national principles through which they achieved their first independence by expelling the French occupation, and their second independence by driving the Israeli occupation from Lebanese territory in 2000. Safeguarding independence, for which the Lebanese have made tremendous sacrifices and offered countless martyrs in defense of their homeland, dignity, and freedom, is a sacred national duty that transcends all narrow personal interests and calculations.

The continued occupation by the Zionist enemy of parts of Lebanese territory, its desecration of the country’s soil, violation of its airspace and sovereignty, and assault on its dignity through the abduction and killing of its citizens and the destruction and demolition of its towns and villages, without any confrontation or resistance, even at the political and diplomatic levels, is the foremost factor undermining independence, weakening its foundations, and stripping it of its meaning. There can be no independence while more than 500 square kilometers of Lebanese territory remain under Israeli occupation. Nor can there be independence while the people of southern Lebanon live under the constant threat of intimidation and displacement, their homes and villages razed to the ground, and their legitimate right to defend their land denied, while the state remains incapable of protecting them. Accordingly, liberating the land from the clutches of occupation is a national responsibility that rests on the shoulders of all Lebanese and requires making use of every available element of strength to restore genuine independence and safeguard national sovereignty.

Preserving independence also requires freeing the country from everything that undermines the meaning of sovereignty, which cannot be partial or diminished. Sovereignty cannot be considered fully realized while Lebanon remains subject to external dictates that interfere in the very heart of its national and political decision-making, and while its institutions are turned into platforms for implementing the dictates of an ambassador who imposes his own choices and agendas on them, while seeking to fuel discord and deepen divisions among the Lebanese.

Independence Day must serve as an occasion for the authorities to reconsider their choices and policies, which have strayed far from the national principles and priorities that should guide their actions, and to assume their responsibilities, duties, and commitments. In the fourth paragraph of its ministerial statement, the government pledged to assume responsibility for defending the country’s borders and protecting its citizens. The statement reads: “The state we aspire to is one that fully assumes responsibility for the country’s security and the defense of its borders and frontiers; a state that deters aggressors, protects its citizens, and safeguards independence.”

This commitment places the authorities under scrutiny over what they have achieved, what progress they have made, and what steps they have taken to fulfill it. Yet, we see them relinquishing Lebanon’s and the Lebanese people’s right to hold the enemy accountable for its crimes, standing by as it continues its violations and aggression without any response or practical measures to deter it. Worse still, they are confronting their own people and their resistance, while leaving their army exposed to criticism and attack simply because it remains committed to preserving civil peace and recognizes that the country’s fundamental problem lies in the continued Zionist occupation of its land.

Today, the Lebanese must close ranks, stand together, and remain firmly committed to their national unity in order to safeguard their independence, reclaim their land and prisoners, and rebuild the South. They must stand united as a people, an army, and a resistance, remaining steadfast in their commitment to preserving independence and defending their land and dignity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website