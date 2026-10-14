IRGC has achieved more advanced weapons after 40-day war

Speaking in an exclusive interview with an English language paper based in Tehran on Wednesday, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi has emphasized that the powerful Armed Forces of the country are fully prepared to respond to any potential aggression since the country has been equipped with more advanced weapons.

General Mohebbi did not rule out the possibility of a new war against Iran, stating, “Although initiating such a conflict would be irrational for the United States, the possibility remains as the Trump administration, according to his view, needs an achievement to show before the midterm elections.

Iran is prepared to respond to any renewed aggression with greater force than before, and the consequences of such an action for the United States would be "more painful.", he underlined.

The IRGC spokesman also lashed out at the media coverage of US foreign wars, stating, “His belief that the US’s public is not informed of the reality of these conflicts and that mainstream media conceal the truth about what it is termed "ruthless acts of aggression."

General Mohebbi dismissed statements raised by US officials regarding existence of gaps and a lack of cooperation among Iranian officials as "completely false," stating that these claims are made to justify Washington's failures in the war waged against Iran.

He also lashed out at the way the US public is informed about foreign wars, saying Americans are being kept from understanding the realities of their country’s military campaigns because mainstream media actively conceal the truth about such brutal acts of aggression.

MNA/ 6977767