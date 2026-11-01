President Pezeshkian congratulates Algeria on National Day

In a congratulatory message released on Sunday, President Pezeshkian felicitated his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the 72nd anniversary of the commencement of the Liberation Revolution and Algeria’s National Day, stating, “I am confident that, under your wise leadership and dedicated efforts and through the continued, proactive, and constructive approach of supporting justice-seeking causes, the two countries would witness an even greater strengthening and expansion of relations and cooperation in line with securing the interests of the two great nations of Iran and Algeria."

In his message, President Pezeshkian also prayed to God Almighty for the health and success of the President of Algeria, and wished evermore success, prosperity and well-being for the Muslim people of Algeria.

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