Response to threats must be urgent, sans geographical limits

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks in a message issued during a meeting with senior commanders of the country’s Armed Forces.

The full text of the Leader's message is read as follows as shared on his Telegram channel:

During the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief stressed that intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies is a fundamental prerequisite for achieving maximum deterrence.

The Leader decreed that any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful, and geographically unrestricted response.

Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei stated that should Iran’s enemies resume military or terrorist attacks, it will be the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine when and under what conditions those attacks will end.

The Commander-in-Chief further underscored the need to strengthen military intelligence architecture, deepen indigenous defense capabilities in both "doctrine" and "tactics," and enhance modernized defense and security capacities through the utilization of emerging technologies.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening spiritual foundations and the spirit of jihad, alongside unremitting efforts to meet the livelihood needs of Armed Forces personnel and provide them with the necessary support.

In another directive, the Commander-in-Chief ordered the comprehensive updating of the military target database to ensure that all physical and non-physical assets of the US-Zionist enemy are brought within the reach of the Armed Forces.

He described nationwide support for the powerful Armed Forces as one of the pillars of deterrence against anti-Iranian foreign powers and their domestic mercenaries. He added that the eight-month presence of a nation that has risen up in Iran’s public squares is a continuation of the Eight-Year Sacred Defense, which, alongside the steadfastness of the military, police, and Basij forces, has protected, and will continue to protect, the territorial integrity of Iran and the Islamic system.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution expressed his appreciation for the intelligent steadfastness of the Resistance Front in various countries. He described the "unity of operational domains" as a decisive factor with a strategic impact on shaping the new political and security order in West Asia. He further expressed hope that this new order will increasingly lay the groundwork for unity among Muslim nations and governments and the formation of the New Islamic Civilization.

During the meeting with the Commander-in-Chief, Chief of the Joint Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander-in-Chief of the Army Major General Amir Hatami, and Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Ahmad Vahidi, presented comprehensive reports on the high readiness status of the country’s defenders along the Persian Gulf coast, in the operational areas of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and along the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders. They also briefed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the multi-fold increase in the production of various types of key munitions and reconnaissance, support, and combat weapons.

Expressing his satisfaction with the measures taken, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces asked the senior military commanders to convey his gratitude and profound appreciation to all military, police, and Basij forces, the personnel of these organizations, and the dedicated staff of the Ministry of Defense and their esteemed families.

INFOGRAPHIC: Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered Iranian commanders to respond to any enemy threat “immediately, forcefully, and without geographical limits.

MNA