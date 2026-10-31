Iran’s response will have no geographical limits: top general

Major General Ali Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a statement after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who commands all Iranian armed forces, on Saturday stressed that the Iranian forces must immediately respond to any renewed aggression without any geographical limits.

Abdollahi stressed that the country’s armed forces are prepared to confront any form or level of aggression and will defend the country at any cost.

He also warned that any renewed aggression against Iran would be met with a new approach and a response more severe than that seen during the Third Imposed War.

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said the military is continuously monitoring the other side’s movements and state of readiness by drawing on its intelligence capabilities, while also updating its target bank.

He stressed that once indications of hostile action are confirmed, the armed forces will not wait for the other side to launch an operation before deciding when and how to respond. Iran’s response, he said, would be immediate, effective and without geographical limits.

MNA