Iran armed forces are fully prepared to counter threats

Major General Ali Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, presented a report on the military readiness of the armed forces during a meeting of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission. The meeting addressed the forces’ preparedness to counter potential threats, the provision of defense requirements, an increase in the defense budget, and attention to the welfare of military personnel.

Hassan Ghashghavi, spokesperson for the commission, said after the meeting that, according to the report presented by the Chief of Staff, the armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any hostile action. He added that meeting the forces’ needs, strengthening the defense budget, and addressing the welfare of military personnel are among the priorities.

According to Ghashghavi, Major General Abdollahi said during the meeting that the recent directives issued by Iran’s Leader to the General Staff of the Armed Forces had been communicated to all commanders and military units. He said that implementation plans to carry out these directives are to be pursued in accordance with their stated provisions.

MNA