  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2026, 10:46 AM

Pezeshkian calls for expanding Iran-Brazil relations

Pezeshkian calls for expanding Iran-Brazil relations

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's presidential election, expressing hope for expanded friendly ties and cooperation in the new term.

In a message, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's presidential election.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that in the new presidential term, friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federative Republic of Brazil will expand further, and that cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest will be enhanced in line with the interests of both peoples and the strengthening of multilateralism, development and international peace.

The Iranian president also wished Da Silva success in his responsibility and wished the great people of Brazil pride and prosperity.

MNA

News ID 248927

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