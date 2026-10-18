Hormuz Strait to be reopened if US accepts Iran’s conditions

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on Sunday, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened after the United States accepts Iran’s conditions.

In response to a question on Iran’s conditions and the possibility of a revision in the country’s nuclear positions, Araghchi stated that Iran’s conditions are entirely clear and have been presented to the American side in the form of a seven-point plan.

If there were any real sincerity on the US side—which there isn't—the way forward would be clear, he underscored.

Referring to the meeting of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers and the transfer of its chairmanship to Iraq, he stated that Iraq, as a friendly and neighboring country, has special significance for the Islamic Republic, and its success in leading the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is also of paramount importance.

Turning to the participation of OIC’s member states in this meeting, Araghchi underlined that the meeting was highly received with approximately 20 foreign ministers and over 20 deputy foreign ministers from member states attended this prestigious event.

Emphasizing the necessity for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play a constructive role in resolving disputes among Muslim nations, he stated, "I raised the issue during meetings with the prime minister and foreign minister of Iraq and also the newly-appointed secretary-general of the Organization.”

Regarding the meeting’s final statement and resolutions, Araghchi stated, "At present, the resolutions have not yet been adopted, and the drafting of the final declaration is not yet complete. Our colleagues have been working over the past few days to contribute to the formulation of all the resolutions."

In response to a question regarding Iran’s conditions and the possibility of a revision in country’s nuclear stance, the foreign minister stated, "Our conditions are entirely clear and have been presented to the American side in the form of a seven-point plan. The American side has also offered its own views, which we are currently reviewing."

If the US meets those conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on the sixth day, and negotiations will resume on the seventh day, IRan's top diplomat reiterated.

MNA/ 6981523