The IRGC said that the Iranian intelligence forces are tracking the unit’s operations. The task force was formed and deployed in West Asia to employ large numbers of LUCAS one-way attack drones.

LUCAS drones are low-cost U.S. systems modeled on Iran’s Shahed-136. The U.S. aims to use their numbers to increase its drone-strike capacity and pressure the country’s air defense network.

The Electronic Warfare Unit and air defense units of the IRGC Aerospace Force have used advanced detection, tracking, and counter-drone systems to identify and neutralize the unit’s hostile actions.

Intelligence and technical studies of the drones’ operating patterns, structure, and launch points continue. Changing flight tactics, adding more munitions, or using varied launch platforms will not make them immune to Iran’s defensive measures.

The IRGC said flight origins and facilities tied to the deployment of the attacking systems are under defensive assessment.

The IRGC emphasized that the responsibility for any hostile action against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will fall on its planners, commanders, perpetrators, and their host countries.

MNA