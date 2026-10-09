Iran slams Macron’s double standard on nuclear deterrence

In a post on X on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei said that during a test of a ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Emmanuel Macron said that in order to be free, one must be feared, and to be feared, one must be powerful.

“Yet, he himself asserts, regarding Iran, which has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons: ‘Iran must never possess nuclear weapons. Neither today, nor in five years, nor in ten years. Never.’”

The spokesperson stressed, “The question is not why France possesses a nuclear deterrent force. The real question is why a logic that guarantees France’s security and freedom suddenly becomes a ‘threat’ when it comes to Iran, including when speaking of a civil, peaceful nuclear program subject to international monitoring.”

Baghaei said the harsh reality is that “they do not want peace for all.” “They want to preserve the monopoly of power that inspires fear and the monopoly of legitimacy to intimidate.”

He added that they intend to remain powerful themselves, armed with nuclear weapons and, of course, formidable, while imposing restrictions on others, including countries that merely seek to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, by raising the specter of a supposed “nuclear threat.”

“A peace in which nuclear powers regard their own weapons as guarantors of their freedom and security, but label the same logic a threat when invoked by others, is not true peace. It is a monopoly of power based on a sense of superiority.”

“An international order that does not recognize everyone’s right to security and peace encourages the domination of a small circle of powers more than it protects peace itself,” he concluded.

MNA