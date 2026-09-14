Regional meeting on Iran-Oman Hormuz agreement postponed

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said in an official statement that the meeting, which was to be held Monday in Salalah on the Strait of Hormuz, has been postponed. He said the aim of the postponement is to guarantee the conditions needed to reach an agreement.

We remain committed to strengthening dialogue that supports stability and sustainable cooperation in the region, he said.

Mohammad Ali Bek, director-general for the Persian Gulf region department at Iran's foreign ministry, said the meeting of foreign ministers of Persian Gulf coastal states, planned for Monday, was moved to another date at the request of some regional countries and by joint decision of Oman and Iran. He said Iran, in close consultation with Oman, will make the necessary arrangements for a suitable time to hold the meeting.

The regional meeting in Oman was to focus on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz and shipping arrangements in the strategic waterway.

MNA