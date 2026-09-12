  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2026, 1:08 PM

IRGC Aerospace cmdr. praises couple donated wedding rings

IRGC Aerospace cmdr. praises couple donated wedding rings

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi thanked a young couple who donated their wedding rings to the force’s personnel, saying he and his comrades were honored to sacrifice for Iranians.

Following the US and Israeli aggression against Iran jointly on February 28, the powerful Iranian Armed Forces carried out the superb performance over its archrival enemy.

IRGC Aerospace cmdr. thanks couple donated wedding rings

MNA

News ID 247671
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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