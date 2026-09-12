IRGC Aerospace cmdr. praises couple donated wedding rings

Following the US and Israeli aggression against Iran jointly on February 28, the powerful Iranian Armed Forces carried out the superb performance over its archrival enemy.
MNA
TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi thanked a young couple who donated their wedding rings to the force’s personnel, saying he and his comrades were honored to sacrifice for Iranians.
Following the US and Israeli aggression against Iran jointly on February 28, the powerful Iranian Armed Forces carried out the superb performance over its archrival enemy.
MNA
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