He emphasized that Washington’s recent strikes on Iranian oil vessels reflect a deepening sense of military and political desperation.

He pointed to US weapons shortages, fatigued air crews, and rising economic pressure on Americans at home.

Mottern said the US administration is overstating threats in the Strait of Hormuz, drawing parallels to past incidents used to justify escalation, and noted that the US Navy is avoiding close‑range engagement due to Iran’s anti‑ship capabilities.

MNA