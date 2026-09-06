  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2026, 12:20 PM

US attacks against Iranian oil vessels ‘act of desperation’

US attacks against Iranian oil vessels ‘act of desperation’

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Lashing out at the US policy adopted against the Iranian people, it is obvious that the US attacks against the Iranian oil vessels is an act of desperation and hopelessness, Writer and researcher Nick Mottern said.

He emphasized that Washington’s recent strikes on Iranian oil vessels reflect a deepening sense of military and political desperation.

He pointed to US weapons shortages, fatigued air crews, and rising economic pressure on Americans at home.

Mottern said the US administration is overstating threats in the Strait of Hormuz, drawing parallels to past incidents used to justify escalation, and noted that the US Navy is avoiding close‑range engagement due to Iran’s anti‑ship capabilities.

MNA

News ID 247485

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