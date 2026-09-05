Putin orders 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv

Rhe three-day halt to the attack on Ukraine comes as the U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Moscow to try to revive a stalled push to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight today," presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Tass news agency. He said the decision was tied to preparations for Witkoff and Kushner's planned visit to the Ukrainian capital, which Kyiv has said will take place on Sunday.

The envoys' trip comes as both sides escalate aerial attacks, some four and a half years after the start of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukraine would halt airstrikes during the envoys' visit and urged Moscow to do the same.

MNA