  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2026, 9:24 AM

Iran army targets US base in UAE with drones

Iran army targets US base in UAE with drones

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iran's army said it targeted U.S. military positions at the Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates with dozens of drones early Monday, in retaliation for the U.S. attack on Iran's Larak island.

The army said the attacks targeted areas where U.S. helicopters and forces were stationed at Al Minhad, describing the base as a major logistics and air transport hub for foreign forces. The operation was launched in response to the recent U.S. aggression against Larak island and to avenge the martyrs of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and innocent Iranian civilians killed there.

The army's public relations office said its forces will continue to stand firm to ensure lasting security and to protect Iranian territory until the enemy threat is removed from the region. "The army will take revenge for the blood of all the martyrs of the imposed war launched by the American terrorist forces," it said.

MNA 

News ID 247331

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