Leader urges Muslims to unite against US, Israeli regime

In a message marking Islamic Unity Week and the birth anniversaries of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei said the programme of the "ill-wishers and enemies of Islam" is to magnify differences to weaken the Islamic nation and dominate it.

"Today, Muslims can play a very effective and history-making role. The prospect of the final victory of truth over falsehood and Islam over disbelief is closer to realisation than at any time before," he said.

The Leader said the first condition for this is the unity of Muslims. "Unity of Muslims against global disbelief is a Quranic strategy and an original teaching of pure Islam, not a superficial and passing issue," he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said every individual, in any position, who carries out an act that led to division between Muslims, "whether knowingly or unknowingly, willingly or unwillingly, has fulfilled the purpose of the enemies of Islam." He asked how anyone could claim ignorance or negligence now that "the world's tyrants, led by criminal America, have removed their deceptive masks and shown their bloodied claws to the whole world."

He repeated his advice to the rulers of Islamic countries, especially in West Asia and the Persian Gulf: "Know your real enemy, understand its plot and confront it." The criminal U.S. administration and the fake Zionist system are sworn enemies of Islamic unity, he said, not only against Iran and the Resistance Front but against all Muslims, including the peoples of West Asia and North Africa.

The Leader said the lessons of unity included defending one another against disbelief and pursuing cooperation in wealth, security, knowledge and progress, leading ultimately to a new Islamic civilisation. He said this unity had been realised to an acceptable degree in Iran, and advised the nation not to allow any division among themselves.

MNA