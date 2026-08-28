  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2026, 12:08 PM

FM Araghchi:

Pressure does not work; US must rebuild trust for diplomacy

Pressure does not work; US must rebuild trust for diplomacy

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said after hosting his Qatar counterpart in Tehran that the United States must first recognize that pressure against Iran will not work and in order to restart talks it must rebuild trust.

In a post on social media following talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Araghchi described their discussions as “creative” before turning his focus to relations with the United States.

“Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work,” Araghchi wrote.

He added that to make progress, Washington needs to “build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments.”

Pressure does not work; US must rebuild trust for diplomacy

MNA

News ID 247284

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