Pressure does not work; US must rebuild trust for diplomacy

In a post on social media following talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Araghchi described their discussions as “creative” before turning his focus to relations with the United States.

“Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work,” Araghchi wrote.

He added that to make progress, Washington needs to “build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments.”

MNA