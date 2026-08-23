The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow revealed: The state of infrastructure, nutrition, supplies, and morale among US forces is so dire that in addition to suicides, a number of people have also lost their lives in brawls.

Taling to Russian Ria Novosti, Jalali described the state of morale among US military forces as deplorable in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The Iranian Ambassadorsaid: It is said that the state of infrastructure, nutrition, supplies, and morale among US forces is so dire that in addition to suicides, a number of people have also lost their lives in mass clashes.

Kazem Jalali added: Although the Pentagon and US officials do not confirm this, there is no doubt about the inadequate state of equipment and forces.

In his view, this situation is the result of miscalculations and strategic miscalculations by US officials regarding the resistance potential of the Iranian people.

MNA/6925177