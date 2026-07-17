Israel’s influence in US will soon be exposed: Iran FM

“Americans are being warned of Foreign Influence,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Friday.

“How about the extensive Israeli Campaign to bamboozle the U.S. Administration into an unwinnable war of choice?” he asked.

“Even worse: Israel is using US taxpayer dollars to silence any U.S. critics,” he stressed.

“It will all soon unravel,” Araghchi reiterated.

Araghchi has shared a Time magazine exposé detailing Israeli funding of targeted propaganda efforts designed to sway Donald Trump’s electoral base. The report identifies Brad Parscale, Trump’s ex-campaign manager and digital strategist, as being involved in an Israeli-backed initiative to mobilize pro-Trump supporters around Israeli policy objectives, notably opposing the Iran-US peace deal.

MNA/IRN