New security incident reported for tanker off Oman’s coasts

In Maritime Security Alert 091-26 issued on Friday, UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident involving a commercial tanker about 100 nautical miles east of Duqm, Oman.

According to the advisory, the tanker encountered military forces during ongoing military activity in the area.

UKMTO did not disclose the nature of the encounter, the identity of the forces involved, or whether the vessel sustained any damage, adding only that the relevant authorities had been informed and that an investigation is ongoing.

The agency urged all vessels operating in the region to monitor the latest maritime security advisories and maintain a high level of operational vigilance due to the evolving security situation.

The alert marks UKMTO’s third maritime security warning issued on Friday for the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Earlier, the agency reported two separate incidents involving commercial tankers—one near Iran’s Khark Island and another in waters near the Strait of Hormuz—saying in both cases that the vessels had encountered military forces during ongoing military activity in the region.

MNA