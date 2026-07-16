  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jul 16, 2026, 12:42 PM

Fire erupts at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad

Fire erupts at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – A fire broke out at a bitumen workshop inside the Imam Reza shrine complex in Mashhad on Thursday.

The spokesman for the Mashhad fire department said the blaze erupted at a bitumen workshop serving one of the shrine's construction projects.

Firefighters stationed at the shrine and operational teams from the municipal fire service were on the scene immediately and worked to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent areas.

The fire produced extensive smoke but was brought under control in a short time thanks to the swift response. There were no reports of casualties or damage to shrine buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad is one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam and draws millions of pilgrims annually.

News ID 246260

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News