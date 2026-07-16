US strikes target Semnan airport

The attack struck operational areas of the airport in the early hours, with the sound of explosions heard in parts of Semnan city.

Rescue and emergency personnel were dispatched to the site to contain any damage and evaluate the extent of the destruction. Specialised teams are assessing the impact on airport infrastructure.

Residential areas in the city and surrounding villages were not targeted and no civilians were harmed.

The strike on Semnan, located roughly 200 km east of Tehran, marks an expansion of the U.S. air campaign beyond the southern coastal provinces that have borne the brunt of attacks in recent days.

MNA