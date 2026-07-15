The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they destroyed a satellite communications centre, a Patriot air defence complex, missile defence radar and HIMARS launchers at a U.S. military base in Kuwait on Wednesday, in the sixth wave of "Operation Nasr 2" retaliation for American attacks on Iran.

The IRGC said the strikes were a response to repeated U.S. aggression, including the overnight bombing of a wheat storage facility in Hoveyzeh, Khuzestan province, and a mineral water factory in Dehloran, Ilam province. The IRGC said such attacks on civilian targets showed American "impotence and cruelty."

Addressing the Kuwaiti people directly, the IRGC statement said the war began more than four months ago when the U.S. killed the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and 168 schoolchildren in Minab, and that many subsequent attacks have been launched from U.S. bases on Kuwaiti soil.

"You know very well that we have no enmity with you, indeed we love the noble and generous Kuwaiti nation," the statement said. "This operation was a response to the American criminals."

The IRGC called on Kuwaitis to expel U.S. forces from their land, citing the deaths of 70,000 Palestinians, including 20,000 children, in Gaza and the Minab school massacre. "The pure soil of Kuwait must not be occupied by criminals," it said, urging the population to "seize every opportunity to destroy the institutions of the aggressor Americans and liberate Islamic lands from the occupiers."

MNA