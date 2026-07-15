IRGC sets US logistics hub ablaze in Kuwait

The IRGC said the KJL facility, the primary logistics and supply hub for U.S. forces across West Asia, was struck and burned under "Operation Nasr 2."

The Guards said U.S. forces had launched cruise missiles and dropped bombs on coastal bases and other points in southern Iranian provinces on Tuesday night.

"On a night when no ship dared to violate orders or cooperate with America, and there were therefore no ship strikes, the enemy struck our coastal bases and points in southern provinces with cruise missiles and fighter bombs to hide its defeat and impotence," the IRGC statement said.

The Guards said their "mighty fighters punished and suppressed the aggressors with crushing responses," and that the strait will remain closed "until the end of American mischief."

The statement concluded with a warning on regional energy: "The export of oil and gas from the region is either for everyone or for no one."

MNA