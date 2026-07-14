Iran to defend every inch of its territory in practice: Pres.

Over the past week, Trump has uttered a series of highly insulting and threatening statements against Iran.

Responding to a question about Trump’s comments, Pezeshkian said hostile rhetoric from Iran’s enemies was the norm, but questioned whether they had achieved their objectives “on the ground.”

“Those who intended to break our Iran into pieces, where have they ended up?” he asked, according to Press TV.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran believed it must “defend every inch of its territory in practice,” adding, “These disrespectful remarks are only worthy of them, not the Iranian nation.”

The president also underscored the need to preserve national unity and solidarity, warning that any behavior or actions creating division within society would weaken the country’s strength.

MNA