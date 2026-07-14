IRGC pounds US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain in new ops.

According to Press TV, in a statement on Tuesday evening, the IRGC said naval and aerospace units carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack under the code name “Ya Zain al-Abidin.”

It also warned that continued US military action would prevent the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and halt regional oil and gas exports.

According to the statement, the strikes destroyed several warehouses storing weapons and parts for enemy naval vessels and aircraft at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa base.

The IRGC also said it targeted the MQ-9 drone deployment ramp at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, destroying or damaging several drones.

The operation was conducted “in response to the aggression carried out this afternoon by the child-killing US army” against several Iranian armed forces coastal stations, it added.

The statement warned that “retaliation and punishment of the aggressor will continue as long as US crimes persist,” adding that any further attacks “will be met with surprising responses.”

It further declared that “as long as US mischief continues in the region, not a single drop of oil or gas will be exported from the region,” and said the attacks “will only delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Earlier, domestic media reported US air raids on several locations in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island, Kish Island, and Andimeshk.

The United States has perpetrated numerous violations against Iranian territory since April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire in the latest bout of US-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

The violations continued even after Washington and Tehran signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June, the first clause of which clearly mandates cessation of aggression on all fronts.

The United States has also been trying to help vessels evade the maritime route designated by the Islamic Republic for safe and legal passage through the Strait of Hormuz by seeking to escort trespassing vessels through an illegal passageway.

Iran's Armed Forces have staged uncompromising retaliation in the face of each instance of violation, including those in support of illegal vessel movement in the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA