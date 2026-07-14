  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2026, 3:12 PM

Army spokesman:

Strait of Hormuz to never be opened through war, aggression

Strait of Hormuz to never be opened through war, aggression

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Army spokesman warns the United States that no measure of American aggression will force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, following Tehran's decision to close the strategic waterway over US violations.

Respecting Iran’s rights and adherence to the Islamabad MoU are the only conditions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Army’s spokesman said, warning that Tehran will not accept any arrangements imposed through pressure or military threats.

Speaking at a public gathering in Tehran, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the Iranian Armed Forces would continue defending the country’s interests and would not back down from safeguarding Iran’s rights in the strategic waterway.

He said US acceptance of the arrangements outlined in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding is essential, adding that Washington had later sought to establish an alternative route in the Strait of Hormuz despite previously accepting Iran’s proposed arrangements.

The Army spokesman warned that any action in the Strait of Hormuz outside the agreed framework would face a firm response from Iran, stressing that the waterway would not be reopened through US aggression or pressure.

MNA

News ID 246189

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