Araghchi blames US, Israel for Persian Gulf insecurity

In a phone call with Cyprus Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos, Araghchi said U.S. "criminal and provocative actions" in the Strait of Hormuz had not only endangered regional peace and security but also caused unprecedented disruption to commercial shipping. He said the international community should hold the United States responsible.

Kombos stressed his country's commitment to regional peace and security, and underlined the need to use diplomatic channels to prevent further escalation.

The call follows days of intensifying military exchanges, with the IRGC striking U.S. bases across the Middle East and closing the Strait of Hormuz, while American warplanes have repeatedly hit Iranian coastal positions. The conflict has severely disrupted shipping through the strategic waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies normally passes.

MNA