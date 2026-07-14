Iran executes two ISIL terrorists for armed plot

Mohyeddin Abdollahi and Hossein Palani were identified as members of an ISIL cell that formed after the group's collapse in Iraq and Syria, with the aim of rebuilding its network and carrying out attacks inside Iran. The cell had established a presence in the strategic Bamu heights along the Iran-Iraq border, where members recruited fighters, stockpiled arms and planned cross-border infiltration operations.

Security and intelligence forces tracked the group, and before any attack could be carried out, the area was encircled by Iranian military and security units. Several militants were killed in the clash, and three IRGC personnel were martyred. The remaining members were arrested and significant quantities of weapons, ammunition, equipment and documents were seized, the judiciary said.

Following legal proceedings, including defence submissions from the accused and their lawyers, the court convicted the two men of armed rebellion against the Islamic Republic of Iran and sentenced them to death. The Supreme Court reviewed and upheld the sentences, and the executions were carried out early Tuesday after all legal procedures were completed.

MNA