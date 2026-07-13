US reports fresh wave of strikes on Iran

The US military has completed its latest round of strikes against targets in Iran, hitting dozens of targets during the operation, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran <...>, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," the command said on X.

According to CENTCOM, US fighter jets, naval vessels and drones struck Iran's air defense systems, coastal radar installations and boats during the operation.

The Iranian side is yet to comment on the extent of damage.

MNA