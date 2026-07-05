Serbia, Iran vow stronger ties at Tehran talks

Boris Bratina, Serbian Minister of Information and Telecommunications, met Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Saturday evening after travelling to the Iranian capital to attend the funeral rites of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. He conveyed his government's condolences on the martyrdom of the Leader and other Iranian officials and citizens killed in the U.S.-Israeli military aggression.

Bratina praised Iran's steadfastness and resistance in the face of the "imposed war" by the U.S. and Israel, saying the government and people of Serbia hold special respect for the martyred Leader and the courageous Iranian people.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked Serbia for its solidarity and stressed the importance of all independent countries taking a firm position in condemning the "law-breaking and rebelliousness of America and the Zionist regime."

Both sides reviewed bilateral relations and affirmed the shared determination of the two countries' leaders to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The meeting was among a series of diplomatic encounters on the sidelines of the funeral, which has drawn delegations from allied and partner nations to Tehran.

MNA