Iran to send 282 athletes to 2026 Asian Games

Following several rounds of technical and expert meetings with the national sports federations, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Iran has finalized the list of sports and the number of athletes who will represent the country at the 2026 Asian Games.

The final decision was made after comprehensive technical evaluations, including assessments of each federation's performance, the athletes' level of preparedness, medal prospects, and the NOC's overall strategy for the Games.

The registration process for the final squad of 282 athletes—comprising 191 men and 91 women—nominated by the respective federations is currently underway through the official registration portal of the Organizing Committee for the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Aichi–Nagoya 2026 will be a multi-sport event which will be held from 19 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2026 around Aichi Prefecture in Japan.

MNA