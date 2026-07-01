Direct shipping from UAE to Iran resumes

Ali Emami, director-general of logistics and support at Iran's Trade Development Organisation, told Mehr news agency that shipping lines from the UAE to Iran are now operating directly. "Trade relations are returning to normal and direct transport of goods from the UAE to Iran has been established," he said.

Jebel Ali port in Dubai is one of the region's most important transshipment hubs and a key origin point for Iranian imports, particularly intermediate goods, raw materials and equipment. During the months of heightened tensions and disruption to maritime routes, a portion of Iranian merchants' cargo was stranded at the port. The resumption of direct shipping is expected to reduce waiting times and ease supply chain bottlenecks.

However, private sector operators say that while trade routes have reopened, maritime freight rates, insurance costs and some expenses have not yet returned to pre-crisis levels.

MNA