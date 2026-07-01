Pakistan says it intercepted four drones launched from Afghan

Pakistan’s military said on Wednesday it had intercepted and destroyed four drones launched from Afghanistan into the southwestern province of Balochistan, accusing the Afghan Taliban administration of supporting militant groups operating against Pakistan, Arab News reported.

The latest accusation comes two days after Pakistan said it had carried out cross-border strikes against militant hideouts in eastern Afghanistan following an attack on a Pakistan Rangers camp in Karachi that it blamed on Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP).

Islamabad said 29 militants were killed in the operations and later summoned Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires, saying Afghan nationals had taken part in the Karachi attack.

Afghan authorities rejected Pakistan’s account, saying the strikes hit residential areas and killed 36 civilians.

MNA