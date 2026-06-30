Loud car explosion reported in Haifa

According to Russia Today arabic, a car exploded in the city of Haifa with a very powerful explosion, the sound of which was felt throughout the "Qiryat" area.

Zionist rescue forces were present at the scene of the incident and no further details about possible casualties or damage were revealed to the media.

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that a car exploded in Haifa and the sound of the explosion was heard throughout the area.

Some media outlets reported that at least one person was killed in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion remained unknown.

MNA/6875640