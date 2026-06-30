Iran not trust enemy, finger on trigger if truce violated

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani on Tuesday and expressed his thanks to the role played by the Qatari government as mediator in the peace deal talks between Iran and the United States.

It is a matter of regret to say that the opposite side i.e. the United States has violated the ceasefire and its commitments in several cases in the short period, the Iranian defense minister emphasized.

Referring to the long history of the US's breach of promise towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stated, "We have a long experience of the US’s interference and breach of promise over the past six to seven decades, and the issues between Iran and the United States are deep rooted in historical distrust and repeated hostile behavior against Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Ibn Reza pointed to the recent US and Israeli war of aggression against the country, noting that Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, the innocent people, especially schoolchildren in Minab Elementary School, so that these heinous crimes will go down in the dark history of the US government forever.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's trust in Muslim and neighboring countries, especially Qatar, he noted, "We trust our brothers but do not trust the enemy, and our hands are on the trigger, and without a doubt, in the event of any violation of the ceasefire provisions, we will take appropriate and necessary action and response."

The Iranian and Qatari sides emphasized the expansion of defense relations and cooperation between the two countries.

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