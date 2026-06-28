Iran, Kazakhstan sign $25 mn transit deal

Hossein Abbasnejad, director-general of Ports and Maritime Organization in Hormozgan province, said the deal includes a two-year construction period followed by 25 years of operation. Earlier preliminary understandings with the Kazakh side have now been formalised into a binding contract, he said.

The logistics centre at Shahid Rajaei port, Iran's largest container and cargo facility on the Persian Gulf, will serve as a transit hub for Kazakh goods moving through Iranian territory. The agreement is part of Iran's broader push to expand its role as a regional transit corridor, particularly along the International North-South Transport Corridor linking the Indian Ocean to Central Asia and Russia.

The deal comes as Iran resumes normal trade operations following the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under the recently-signed agreement. Exports via southern sea routes restarted last week, with the first ships departing for Persian Gulf littoral states' markets.

MNA