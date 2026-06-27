Iran FM denounces US violation of ceasefire, MoU

These brutal attacks targeting Iranian coastal surveillance facilities are a clear violation of Article 2, paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter, as well as a clear violation of paragraph 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ending the imposed war dated June 18, 2026.

At the same time, the apartheid Zionist regime, in coordination with the United States, attacked Lebanon, which is a clear violation of Article 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding to end the war.

Emphasizing Iran’s inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Iranian Foreign Ministry states that the Islamic Republic of Iran will defend the country’s sovereignty, security, and national interests with all its might, the statement added.

The defensive strikes by the powerful Iranian Armed Forces against targets linked to the American aggressors were carried out on this basis. Obviously, the responsibility for the consequences of this situation lies with the aggressor and law-breaking American regime and the parties that in any way are accomplice in the American acts of aggression against Iran.

“In this regard, emphasis is placed on the necessity for all countries located on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf to adhere to the principle of good neighborliness and to observe the fundamental principle of international law requiring prevention of the use of their territory and facilities by aggressive parties to commit acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it stated.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on the secretary-general of the United Nations, the UN Security Council (UNSC), and other responsible international institutions not to be indifferent to the US's gross violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and the international law, and to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities towards regional and international peace and security, the statement concluded.

In a statement on Friday night, the US Central Command announced that it had carried out assaults against what it claimed to be Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions in response to the Iranian Armed Forces’ attack against a vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducted retaliatory strikes hours later, targeting American military targets in the region.

The US assaults came more than a week after Tehran and Washington signed a 14-point Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end US-Israeli wars on all fronts, including Lebanon, lift US sanctions, remove the US naval blockade on Iran, and restore commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

MNA/6871883